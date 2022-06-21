Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $54.20 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

