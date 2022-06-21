U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Head-To-Head Survey

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 1 9 6 0 2.31

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $32.18, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -34.86% -16.82% -12.65% Range Resources -2.90% 45.50% 11.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million 13.76 -$1.77 million ($0.48) -7.44 Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.42 $411.78 million ($0.48) -54.77

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Range Resources beats U.S. Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,344,626 barrel of oil equivalent; oil and natural gas leases covered 89,846 gross acres and 5,757 net acres; and 146 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

