U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as low as $4.46. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 232 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
The company has a market cap of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.
About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.
