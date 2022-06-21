U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as low as $4.46. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 232 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

