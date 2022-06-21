Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

