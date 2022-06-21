UBS Group Downgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Neutral

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $328.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $600.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.46.

SAM opened at $296.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.38. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $1,059.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

