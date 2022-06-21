UBS Group Trims easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Target Price to GBX 805

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 855 ($10.47) to GBX 805 ($9.86) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.02) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.64) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 14,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. easyJet has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.15.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

