UBS Group Trims Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price to €90.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from €103.00 ($108.42) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €115.00 ($121.05) to €100.00 ($105.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $126.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

