Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Trading Down 0.3%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

