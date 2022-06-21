Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Trading Down 0.3%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.40.
About Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ucommune International (UK)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.