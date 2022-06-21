Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Down 2.7%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.15. 92,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,105,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

