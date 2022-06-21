Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.06

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.06 and traded as low as C$26.40. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$27.19, with a volume of 22,951 shares traded.

UNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9206981 EPS for the current year.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

