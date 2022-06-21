Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.59) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.87) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.41).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,603.80 ($44.14). 2,388,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,427. The firm has a market cap of £91.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($53.75). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,598.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,685.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

