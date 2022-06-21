Unilever (LON:ULVR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,685.41

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,685.41 ($45.14) and traded as low as GBX 3,576 ($43.80). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 3,601 ($44.11), with a volume of 1,571,536 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.34) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.59) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.55) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.41).

Get Unilever alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,598.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,685.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

Unilever Company Profile (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.