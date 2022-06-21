uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) COO Sells $100,065.75 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of uniQure stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 811,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,932. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $709.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.
About uniQure (Get Rating)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
