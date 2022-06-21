United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.04

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.04 and traded as low as $15.41. United Bancorp shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 430 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

