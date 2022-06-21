United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.82

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 1240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $847.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.