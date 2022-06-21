United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.66 billion.

Shares of UNFI opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

