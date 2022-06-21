United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.