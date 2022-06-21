United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 31,003 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of $45.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Antimony ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 27.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

