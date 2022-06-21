United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.55

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.55 and traded as high as $25.69. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 355,712 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 736,328 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth $11,345,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,787 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,575,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

