UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $555.73.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,925 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 23,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

