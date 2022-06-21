Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.24

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.24 and traded as high as $53.46. Unitil shares last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 2,332 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Unitil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

