Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.24

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.24 and traded as high as $53.46. Unitil shares last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 2,332 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Unitil alerts:

The company has a market cap of $838.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $1,561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Unitil by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.