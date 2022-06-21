Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $105.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 195.94% from the company’s current price.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

