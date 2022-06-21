UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 13.8%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 145,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,915,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $759.77 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.52.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

