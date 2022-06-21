Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating) fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 14,781,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 704% from the average session volume of 1,839,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.29.
Upland Resources Company Profile (LON:UPL)
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.