Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 10.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 249,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,083,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 2.00.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.