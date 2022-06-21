Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 10.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 249,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,083,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.