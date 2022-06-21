Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.48. 15,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 658,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.60 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 188.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 596,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

