Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.48. 15,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 658,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.60 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 188.20, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Uranium Royalty Company Profile (NASDAQ:UROY)
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
