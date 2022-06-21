Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.48. 15,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 658,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.60 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 188.20, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 596,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

