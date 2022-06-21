Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 137,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,879,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after acquiring an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

