Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 137,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,879,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after acquiring an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.