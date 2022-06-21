UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Up 10.4%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.62. 6,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 650,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

