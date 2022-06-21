Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.62

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.62 and traded as low as $83.65. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 255 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $304.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 2,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

