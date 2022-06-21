Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.23. Vacasa shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 15,242 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27.

In other Vacasa news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,583,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

