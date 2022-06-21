Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.23. Vacasa shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 15,242 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,583,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
