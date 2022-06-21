Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $25.00. Valneva shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 1,033 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.