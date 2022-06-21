Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $25.00. Valneva shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 1,033 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.