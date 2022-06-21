Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Critical Survey

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.05%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Valor Latitude Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 101.25% 11.49% 5.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A N/A $7.26 million N/A N/A Trinity Capital $82.19 million 6.84 $132.32 million $3.37 4.37

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Valor Latitude Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Trinity Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

