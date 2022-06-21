VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 431,860 shares.The stock last traded at $44.82 and had previously closed at $44.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,580,000 after purchasing an additional 458,399 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 406,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 355,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 143,308 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

