VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 431,860 shares.The stock last traded at $44.82 and had previously closed at $44.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,580,000 after purchasing an additional 458,399 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 406,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 355,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 143,308 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

