Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 289,971 shares.The stock last traded at $174.67 and had previously closed at $169.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.98.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.