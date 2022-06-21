Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 263,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,150,054 shares.The stock last traded at $58.55 and had previously closed at $58.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 294,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,417 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

