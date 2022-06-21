Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 263,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,150,054 shares.The stock last traded at $58.55 and had previously closed at $58.57.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
