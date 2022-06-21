Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 350,838 shares.The stock last traded at $196.51 and had previously closed at $191.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

