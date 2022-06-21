Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,407 shares of company stock worth $562,624 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 616.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,685,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after acquiring an additional 987,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after buying an additional 617,761 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.30. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

