Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.58.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,407 shares of company stock worth $562,624 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.30. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $73.46.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
