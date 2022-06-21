Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $252.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $183.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.