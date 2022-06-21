Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.67. Vericel shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 625 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Vericel alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Vericel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vericel by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.