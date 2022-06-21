Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -379.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,528 shares of company stock worth $5,865,322. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $3,396,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $2,533,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

