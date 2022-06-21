Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 81,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,759,693 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $18.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on VET. Desjardins increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

