Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 496.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,986. The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.67. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.