Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.61.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

VRTX stock opened at $263.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

