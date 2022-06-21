Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.04

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.