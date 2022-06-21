Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.04

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

