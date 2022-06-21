ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.85

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 67627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

