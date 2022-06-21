Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $597.62

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 597.62 ($7.32) and traded as low as GBX 427 ($5.23). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 462 ($5.66), with a volume of 249,313 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 597.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 839. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29. The firm has a market cap of £540.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00.
About Victoria (LON:VCP)
Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.
