Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after buying an additional 609,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $16,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $13,616,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 164.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

