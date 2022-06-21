VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.37

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.37 and traded as low as $54.66. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter.

