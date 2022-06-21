VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.37

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.37 and traded as low as $54.66. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
